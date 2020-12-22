CM writes to Governor

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has forcefully rejected Governor Arif Muhammad Khan's contention that no exigency warranted an emergency one-day session of the Assembly to "discuss" the Centre's farm laws.

In a letter to Mr. Khan on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala depended hugely on other States for its food supply. The farmer's agitation in the country's agriculture production centres had created much anxiety in the State.

He reminded Mr. Khan that the government was bound by the Council of Ministers' advice in the summoning of the Assembly. The Governor had no discretionary power in the matter. The Supreme Court had upheld the Constitutional principle in several litigations.

The Sarkaria Commission, which examined Central-State relations within the federal framework, also stressed that the Governor was bound by the Cabinet's advice in convening the Assembly.