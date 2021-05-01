CM warns private labs against overcharging

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned private laboratories against overcharging citizens seeking RT-PCR test to recognise COVID-19 infection.

The State government had revised the rate for an individual test from ₹1,700 to ₹500. It had fixed the cost for the test after analysing the current market price of RT-PCR field test kits. The government had also factored in the labour cost and overhead expenses for administering the test.

The CM said some laboratories had not accepted the government’s revised rate and continued to charge an exorbitant cost from citizens. The RT-PCR test was currently a prerequisite for air travel and other necessities. Some States have insisted that inter-State truck drivers carry COVID-19 negative certificates.

The CM said some laboratories pressured patients to take the more expensive TrueNat test. The government would take legal action against such institutions.

He also requested citizens to remain indoors on Sunday and urged party workers to shun celebratory marches.

The CM said stored supplemental oxygen was combustible and ordered the Fire and Rescue Department to inspect such storages and ensure fire safety.

The weekend lockdown curbs would continue on Sunday despite the counting of votes. The police have booked 21,733 persons for not wearing masks in public places in the last 24 hours. They have charged 11,210 persons for violating the physical distancing mandate.