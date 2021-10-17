CM warns of widespread rain from October 20

Current spell to continue till Monday evening

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of widespread rainfall in Kerala for at least four days from October 20.

Mr. Vijayan linked the next spell of “isolated heavy rainfall” to strengthening the northeast monsoon weather system over Kerala.

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 10 districts on October 20 and declared the same weather status relevant for six districts on October 21. “We should infer that heavy rains are yet to abate in Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep was unlikely to intensify. The weather system and a similar one over West Bengal had caused the current spell of heavy precipitation over Kerala.

The current spell would last at least till October 18 evening, he said. The next would commence likely on October 20.

Mr. Vijayan urged the public to exercise utmost caution. He encouraged citizens to prepare themselves to move to relief camps, higher ground or safer localities if requested by officials.

The Chief Minister urged the people to put off inessential travel, mainly through forest routes and hilly terrain. The Government had banned adventure activities, including boating, kayaking and hiking. It had also issued a lightning warning.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre Water Commission had warned that rivers flowing through Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram would continue to be in spate, and water levels might rise further in the next 24 hours.

He warned residents in the following riparian neighbourhoods to be cautious. The localities are Madama, Kallupara, Thumbaman, Pullakayar, Magickal in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts and Vellayikadavu and Aruvippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.