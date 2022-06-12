CM warns of stern action against intimidation bids

Pinarayi signals his intention to brave protests, black flag demonstrations

The police using water cannon to disperse Youth Congress activists who try to enter Ramanilayam in Thrissur where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is staying on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

KOTTAYAM Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday seemed prepared to dig in his heels and take on a resurgent Opposition baying for blood, as street protests demanding his resignation in the wake of the latest revelations by diplomatic channel gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh continued in parts of the State.

Signaling his intention to brave the protests and black flag demonstrations, Mr .Vijayan addressed three functions in Kottayam and Kochi amid unprecedented security arrangements. He later travelled to Thrissur under tight security cover to spend the night at the Ramanilayam guest house.

The heavy security arrangements in Kottayam and Kochi caused hardship to citizens and drew flak from the Opposition. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the Chief Minister of hiding behind heavy police cover. Mr. Vijayan was left with no option but to leave the capital city following the spate of protests against him.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the security cover for the Chief Minister exposed his fear of public ire. "He should step down and face an investigation instead of governing the State behind police cover".

Inaugurating the delegates session of the 56th State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association (KGOA) in Kottayam, Mr. Vijayan warned of stern action against recurring attempts of intimidation. The government would not bow down to forces that act against the interests of the people. The Left Democratic Front government has full faith in the public who gave it a better mandate for a better administration. ``Do not try to threaten. This government is not going to be shaken by such tricks. So, just keep it with you,’‘ he said amid a loud round of applause.

Communalism

Pointing out the dangers posed by majoritarian communalism to the country, he said: “Communal forces have created a situation in which anyone can say anything, which eventually led to insulting the Prophet. Kerala, however, is different. We have seen the consequences of people running their mouth incessantly. If anyone dares to create a divide among the people, stringent action will be taken irrespective of the position that particular person holds,” he said.

Accusing Sangh Parivar organisations and the governments led by them of embarking on the dangerous idea of dividing the people, he asserted the need for developing a secularist offensive against this movement. ``This majoritarian onslaught in turn has forced a very small section among minorities to take up terrorism, which is nothing but suicidal. What they should understand is that terrorism by the majority as well as that by the minority is complementary.’‘

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the media for the way they handle insignificant issues. ``You must think whether this is good for your credibility. You should check your own faults. Nobody will come to correct you. But you should understand it is high time you held a self-introspection,” he added.

KGOA president M.A. Nasser presided over the function

( with input from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)