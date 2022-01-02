CM warns against stalling development

E.N. Suresh Babu elected CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would go ahead with its development agenda, and none could stop it.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the three-day district conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Fort Grounds, Mr. Vijayan warned the Congress and the BJP against stalling the State’s development. “When the Congress is trying to stall the State’s development, the BJP is busy polarising the country communally,” said the Chief Minister.

He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of following the policies and steps of Adolf Hitler, and trying to create divisions and hatred in the country in the name of religion. He said that it was the development agenda of the LDF that brought his government back to power in the State. “Realising this, the Congress is trying to stall the State’s development with the help of the BJP. Only those with an anti-development agenda can stand against the K-Rail project,” he said.

Unanimous

E.N. Suresh Babu was elected Palakkad district secretary of the CPI(M) on Sunday. His election was unanimous. Although the names of N.N. Krishnadas, V.K. Chandran and V. Chendamarakshan were suggested for secretary’s post, Mr. Vijayan insisted that the secretary be elected unanimously.

District committee and district secretariat met on Sunday morning and proposed the name of Mr. Babu, and all leaders supported him. Mr. Babu replaces C.K. Rajendran, who completed three terms as Palakkad district secretary.

Four women

A 44-member new district committee came into being at the meeting with 14 new members. Among them were four women. As many as 11 were removed from the outgoing committee. District panchayat president K. Binumol and K. Santhakumari, MLA, who were defeated in the area committee election, were inducted into the district committee. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, who had been removed from the district committee, and district panchayat vice president C.K. Chamunni, who faced allegations in connection with a land deal, were also inducted.