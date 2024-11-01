CM warns against linguistic imperialism

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted citizens to conserve and nurture the Malayalam language as the basis of social life and cultural exchanges. Delivering the inaugural address at the Malayalam Day celebrations here on Friday (November 1,2024), he said the mother tongue reflected the spirit of unity of Keralites.

Recalling the contributions of expatriate Keralites in the socio- economic development of countries across the globe, he said their role in the rescue and relief operations in Wayanad had captured global attention. Mr. Vijayan reminded the people that alienation from the mother tongue would undermine unity and brotherhood.

Decrying the moves to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people, he said it would undermine the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. He also stressed the role of the mother tongue in the efforts to transform Kerala into a knowledge- based society.

Writers Ezgachery Ramachandran and Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan were honoured on the occasion for their contributions to nurturing ands enriching the Malayalam language.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan presided over the function.