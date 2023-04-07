HamberMenu
CM visits families of train fire victims, hands over ex gratia

April 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the houses of Kozhikode train fire victims Manikoth Rehmat and K.P. Noufeeq. They reportedly jumped off the Alleppey-Kannur Express train, when it was set on fire allegedly by a Delhi native. He has since been arrested.

The Chief Minister arrived at Rehmat’s house at Pallotpalli in Mattannur around 1 p.m. on Friday with his wife Kamala. Mr. Vijayan consoled Rahmat’s husband Sharfuddin, son Mohammad Ramshad, and mother Jameela. He then visited the family members of Noufeeq at their house at Kodolipram.

District Collector S. Chandrasekhar handed over the financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the presence of the Chief Minister. Mattannur municipality chairman Shajith, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, Kozhikode Range IG Neeraj K. Gupta, Kannur Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar, and Additional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran were present.

