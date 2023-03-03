ADVERTISEMENT

CM violated FCRA in LIFE Mission case, alleges Anil Akkara

March 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act norms in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission corruption case, former Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara has alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Akkara came up with what he termed a confidential report sent by LIFE Mission CEO U.V. Jose on August 18, 2020 to the private secretary of the Minister of Local Self-Governments as proof of his allegation.

He said he would move the Supreme Court with a special petition and would submit the documents in the court to reveal the involvement of the Chief Minister in the case.

“I will submit the document to the Supreme Court not to the Central agencies as I am not confident of their investigation. If the court asks me to submit the documents to the agencies, I will do so,” Mr. Akkara said. He said he would join the Vigilance case related to the LIFE Mission project as a petitioner.

“The decision to transfer the flood relief fund received from UAE firm Red Crescent to build flats at Wadakkanchery under the LIFE Mission project was taken at a meeting convened by the Chief Minister at Cliff House. Cliff House is the centre of all conspiracy and the Chief Minister is the prime accused. The Chief Minister is lying by saying that the allegations against him in the LIFE Mission case is baseless,” Mr. Akkara alleged.

The Congress demanded that the Centre prosecute Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then Minister of Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen in the case.

