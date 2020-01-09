Kerala

CM Vijayan to inaugurate massive anti-CAA stir

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a massive protest meet against the Union government’s recent legislation, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in the city on January 10 at 5 p.m. The meeting, in which over a lakh people will be taking part, is being organised by the Constitution Protection Committee. The meeting seeks to bring together ordinary citizens, cultural leaders, leaders of community organisations and political parties to voice their protest against the Act.

Apart from CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran and ministers K.T. Jaleel and Ramchandran Kadannappally, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary of the All India Muslim Scholars Association, NCP leader T.P. Peethambaran and former minister Mathew T. Thomas will address the meeting.

Critic M.K. Sanoo is the chairman of the Constitution Protection Committee while conveners include poet Balachandran Chullikkad and filmmakers Rajeev Ravi and Aashiq Abu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 8:35:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cm-vijayan-to-inaugurate-massive-anti-caa-stir/article30509852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY