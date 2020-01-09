CM Vijayan to inaugurate massive anti-CAA stir

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a massive protest meet against the Union government’s recent legislation, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in the city on January 10 at 5 p.m. The meeting, in which over a lakh people will be taking part, is being organised by the Constitution Protection Committee. The meeting seeks to bring together ordinary citizens, cultural leaders, leaders of community organisations and political parties to voice their protest against the Act.

Apart from CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran and ministers K.T. Jaleel and Ramchandran Kadannappally, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary of the All India Muslim Scholars Association, NCP leader T.P. Peethambaran and former minister Mathew T. Thomas will address the meeting.

Critic M.K. Sanoo is the chairman of the Constitution Protection Committee while conveners include poet Balachandran Chullikkad and filmmakers Rajeev Ravi and Aashiq Abu.