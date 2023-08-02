CM urges young people’s representatives to promote various government campaigns

August 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged young people’s representatives from local bodies across the State to play a role in ensuring the successful implementation of the various government campaigns including the one to make the State waste-free.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the Yuvashakthi training programme for young people’s representatives from local bodies.

“Youth have voluntarily played a crucial role whenever the State needed them, be it after the floods or after the COVID-19 outbreak. It is a testimony to their leadership skills that various parties have fielded them as candidates and the people have voted them to victory. All of them have a key role to play in changing the mindset of the people, especially with regard to waste management. Many people are still against scientific waste treatment plants, although it has been proved that they do not cause any harm to the surroundings,” he said.

He said that the grassroot-level leaders also have a crucial role in the State government’s anti-drug campaign. The growth in drug usage and the methods used by the drug mafia to target even school students are a cause of concern. People’s representatives need to make interventions to ensure that elements connected to the drug mafia are prevented from operating near schools, said Mr.Vijayan.