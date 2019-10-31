CM urges MPs to raise State’s issues in Parliament

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Members of Parliament from Kerala to take up the State’s cause before the Central government to revive crucial railway projects that have been in limbo.

Interacting with the MPs here on Thursday, ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to realise the proposed Thalassery-Mysuru railway line that will pass through a tunnel underneath the Kabani dam.

While the State government has requested the Centre’s nod for the project, talks have been initiated with the Karnataka government.

He added that the State had been mulling an alternative railway line in Wayanad. Konkan Railway has been asked to prepare a detailed project report for the ₹700-crore project, he said.

Land acquisition

The Chief Minister delved on the State’s considerable success in acquiring land required for railway development. The government has been able to acquire most of the land required for the Ettumanur-Chingavanam rail development. Only 0.71 hectare of the 3.2 hectares required was left to be acquired.

He said that while the Sabari railway project was under active consideration, the Railway Ministry has apparently denied funds for the work.

Among other issues that are likely to be raised in Parliament, the Chief Minister said the State’s disapproval towards the Centre’s efforts to divest its stake in public sector entities HLL Lifecare Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL).

The Chief Minister requested the wholehearted support of the MPs in opposing the privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. He reiterated the government’s willingness to take over the airport’s management under a model similar to that of the Cochin International Airport Ltd.

The meeting also resolved to highlight the possible consequences of signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that could spell doom for the State’s agriculture sector. He also touched upon other topics, including the need to establish consulates of various countries in the State, delay in the completion of the Alappuzha bypass project, coastal erosion and the progress of various infrastructure projects including the Vytilla and Kundannoor flyovers.