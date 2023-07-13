CM urges Kerala MPs to oppose UCC, resist Centre’s bid to ‘strangle State financially’

July 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged MPs from Kerala to strike a unanimous and strong political posture against the Centre’s bid to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Mr. Vijayan was chairing a meeting of MPs here on Thursday, ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 20.

He said minorities felt insecure that the Centre sought to trample on personal laws that govern marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and charity of various religious and tribal sub-sects.

Mr. Vijayan said the arbitrary move to enact a UCC without involving all stakeholders and striking a consensus was patently anti-democratic. It ran against the country’s secular ethos and seemed calibrated to crush its diversity.

Reduced borrowing limit

Mr. Vijayan said MPs should fight against the Union government’s trespasses on fiscal federalism. The Centre restricting the borrowing limit of States by factoring in loans availed by public utilities and special-purpose vehicles in the public debt calculation. However, the Centre applied a different yardstick to its finances.

The Centre had systematically whittled down payments to States from the divisive pool. It has also stalled the demand of States to extend GST compensation. The Centre had strangled Kerala’s finances and attempted to stymie its development.

He asked the MPs to resist the Centre’s attempts to trespass on the legislative power of States by enacting laws on State subjects.

Exorbitant airfares

Mr. Vijayan flagged the exorbitant airfares in the Gulf-Kerala sector that burned holes in the pockets of non-resident Keralite families. He said the rates were bound to shoot up during the Onam festival season.

Mr. Vijayan said he had taken up the issue with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, but nothing had been done yet. Kerala had also sought the Centre’s sanction to operate chartered flights between the Gulf and the State to cushion the travel expenses of non-resident Keralites. The MPs should pressurise the Centre to respond positively to the State’s demand.

Mr. Vijayan demanded that the MPs use the session to get Central approval for foreign airlines to operate from Kannur airport.

Rail development

The Chief Minister also flagged the rail development needs of the State, including the pending approval for the proposed Thalassery-Mysore-Nilambur-Nanchikod rail path. He also asked them to lobby the Centre to expedite the Sabari rail project.

Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretaries of various departments attended the conference.

