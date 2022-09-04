CM urges police to be vigilant against moves to foment unrest

Stresses on the anti-drug campaign to start from Oct.2 in State

Police constables march at a passing out parade that was held at the India Reserve Battalion camp in Pandikkad, Malappuram on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sounded an alert against malicious attempts allegedly made by certain quarters to disrupt law and order and foment unrest in society.

Urging caution while dealing with nefarious activities, he exhorted the Kerala police to remain vigilant against diversionary tactics aimed at furthering anti-social activities in the State. Pointing out that there had been a spurt in such attempts of late, Mr. Vijayan credited the police force for conducting their duties with due diligence.

He was speaking through a video-conference after receiving salute at the passing-out parade of 120 police constables of various battalions that was held at the India Reserve (IR) Battalion camp at Pandikkad, Malappuram.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the crucial roles assigned to the police and Excise forces for the anti-drug campaign that would get under way in the State on the Gandhi Jayanti day on October 2. Flaying the worrying proliferation of narcotic substances that targeted youngsters in the State, Mr. Vijayan highlighted the need for a ‘people’s movement’ to rid the State of the drug menace.

Those who were inducted into the police force included 74 constables of the IR Battalion and 46 constables of various battalions including Malabar Special Police, Special Armed Police, Kerala Armed Police Battalions 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The 11 th batch of IR Battalion under went specialised training with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Manipur and the Greyhounds special forces unit of Andhra Pradesh Police in addition to a commando course under the Special Operations Group. The trainees had also received exposure in law and order maintenance at various police stations.

State Police Chief Anil Kant also attended the programme through video-conference. Additional Director General of Police, Armed Battalion, M.R. Ajith Kumar distributed prizes to the inductees who excelled during training.