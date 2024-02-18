CM updates students on changes in higher education sector, take suggestions from them

February 18, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

Kerala is planning to introduce the four-year undergraduate programme from the next academic year onwards and it is expected to change the face of the arts and science colleges in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Interacting with students from across the State at the Malabar Christian College ground in Kozhikode as a follow-up of NavaKerala Sadas, Mr. Vijayan said the move did not mean a superficial change but a timely deconstruction of the higher education system in the State.

“The changes are being introduced based on the suggestions of the Higher Education Reforms Commission headed by Shyam B. Menon. The reforms will include drastic changes in curriculum, teaching methods, and evaluation. The last semester will be devoted to project-based studies and internships. Students will also have the facility to earn while they learn,” the Chief Minister said.

Elaborating on K-REAP (Kerala Resource For Education Administration and Planning) software, the Chief Minister said that smart students could complete their undergraduate courses in two-and-a-half years through the ‘Earn a semester programme.’ “Students can change their college or university in the middle of the course, if required. They can choose diverse subjects and even take online courses from other colleges and universities if the required subject is not available in their college or university. Students need not visit universities for every requirement once the software comes into effect,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the achievements of the State in the higher education sector, Mr. Vijayan said the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Postdoctoral Fellowships would facilitate research in sectors such as agriculture and industry. The Kairali Research Award and scholarships for researchers would help us achieve global standards in research. “Despite Keralites figuring even in Nobel Prize winning research teams, we have not been able to achieve in-house excellence. We need to find a solution to this,” he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted medical graduates to enter the field of research, especially in the biomedical sector. “The State has started making efforts to form an ecosystem for biomedical research,” he added.

Later, responding to the students’ suggestions and questions, Mr.Vijayan said the private sector too would have a role in the growth of education in Kerala, citing the role played by Christian missionaries in the past. He said the higher education institutions will be made barrier-free by ensuring gender justice and making them differently abled-friendly. He responded positively to the suggestion to include talking book libraries, audio texts and screen readers for the visually challenged students.

The Chief Minister said that efforts were being made to regulate the class schedules to encourage entrepreneurship among students. He also hinted at a unified academic calendar to avoid delay in exams and result announcements in universities in the State.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu presided over the event. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and A.K. Saseendran; Elamaram Kareem, MP; MLAs; university Vice-Chancellors and experts in the field of education interacted with the students.