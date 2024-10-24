CM unveils logo of Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday unveiled the logo of the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Kochi from February 21 to 22, 2025, to showcase the State’s potential as a sustainable and responsible investment destination for a wide range of enterprises.

The Chief Minister launched the logo by presenting it to Industries Minister P. Rajeeveat a function held at the Government Secretariat here.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan; Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish; Managing Director of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) S. Harikishore; Director of Industries and Commerce K. Gopalakrishnan; and Executive Director, KSIDC, Hari Krishnan R, were present.

The summit, to be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Grand Hyatt, Kochi, will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts. With the theme “Responsible Investment, Responsible Industry,” the event will showcase Kerala’s vision for sustainable and responsible growth and promote the state as a top investment destination.

The conclave is designed to offer a platform for discussions, networking opportunities, and sector-specific presentations. It is expected to provide opportunities for investors to explore new collaborations and partnerships.