GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM unveils logo of Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling the logo of Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 by presenting it to Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling the logo of Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 by presenting it to Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday unveiled the logo of the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Kochi from February 21 to 22, 2025, to showcase the State’s potential as a sustainable and responsible investment destination for a wide range of enterprises.

The Chief Minister launched the logo by presenting it to Industries Minister P. Rajeeveat a function held at the Government Secretariat here.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan; Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish; Managing Director of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) S. Harikishore; Director of Industries and Commerce K. Gopalakrishnan; and Executive Director, KSIDC, Hari Krishnan R, were present.

The summit, to be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Grand Hyatt, Kochi, will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts. With the theme “Responsible Investment, Responsible Industry,” the event will showcase Kerala’s vision for sustainable and responsible growth and promote the state as a top investment destination.

The conclave is designed to offer a platform for discussions, networking opportunities, and sector-specific presentations. It is expected to provide opportunities for investors to explore new collaborations and partnerships.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.