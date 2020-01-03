CM unhappy with Janayugom article

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his resentment at the Communist Party of India (CPI) for publishing an article in Janayugom, the party mouthpiece, criticising him for not mentioning the role of C. Achutha Menon in implementing the land reform Act during the inauguration of the golden jubilee of land reforms at Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Addressing a rally organised as part of the valedictory function of the national conference by the All India Agricultural Workers Union at the Collectorate ground here on Friday, he said those who criticised him should take a look at history first. Mr. Vijayan said it was customary for him to mention the names of leaders such as E.M.S. Namboodiripad and K.R. Gowri, who were behind the implementation of the act in 1957. “However, there was an effort to sabotage the legislation by the government in power from 1959 to 1967,” he recalled. He said he chose not to disclose the names of those who tried to sabotage the Act.

Mr. Vijayan said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had an agenda to destabilise the country. It considered Christians, Muslims, and Communists as its primary opponents. The Muslim community was being targeted in the first phase, he said.

He said the CAA was an attempt to derail secularism and democracy of the country. Mr. Vijayan said the Assembly had the constitutional right to pass a resolution against the Union government.