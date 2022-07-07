CM trying to deceive Assembly, alleges Youth Congress

Youth Congress leader Farzin Majid has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has deceived the Assembly by saying that no complaint has been filed by the former against CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan.

Mr. Majid was arrested and later released on bail after he protested against the Chief Minister in the aircraft during the former’s travel to Thiruvananthapuram. A case was filed against him and other Youth Congress workers, including Naveen Kumar and Sunith Narayanan.

Mr. Majid told The Hindu that following the incident, he had given a statement against Mr. Jayarajan, his gunman, and private secretary, from the hospital. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Valiyathura police station in Thiruvananthapuram on June 24 after he and Naveen were released from jail. But no action has been taken so far.

Further, he emailed a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner, and prior to that, his advocate also argued in the court, he said. However, the Chief Minister’s statement that there is no complaint against Mr. Jayarajan is baseless, he added.

“There is video evidence of Jayarajan assaulting him in the flight, and after the Chief Minister’s statement in the Assembly, it has become clear that justice will not be served,” he said, adding that he would move the court with evidence.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Thursday clarified in the House that no case would be filed against Mr. Jayarajan.