CM trying to appease BJP: V.D. Satheesan

March 17, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to appease the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media persons at Chengannur in Alappuzha, Mr. Satheesan said the Chief Minister was behind the “pro-BJP statements” made by Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan.

“The Chief Minister fears the BJP due to the ongoing investigations by Central agencies into the illegal payments received by his daughter from a private firm, the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam, and the Lavalin case,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

“Mr. Jayarajan recently claimed that the BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections are strong and they would finish second. The Chief Minister was behind the statement, attempting to appease the BJP. Wherever the BJP come second, the CPI(M) would finish in third position,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister had not yet responded to the five questions raised by the Opposition regarding the illegal payments case. Mr. Satheesan also criticised the Chief Minister for maintaining silence on alleged corruption in AI camera and K-FON projects.

“The CM is trying to divert the attention from the illegal payments case. The United Democratic Front (UDF) will continue to raise the issue. He should answer our five questions,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He said the Chief Minister was peddling lies about Congress on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Mr. Satheesan said the Congress had vehemently opposed CAA in the Parliament and outside. “The CPI(M) is not concerned about the BJP, but wants to see the destruction of the Congress and UDF,” he added.