Pinarayi Vijayan to visit flood-affected areas in Malappuram district today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-affected areas in the district on Tuesday. He is scheduled to reach Karipur at 9 a.m. and proceed to Sultan Bathery in a helicopter. He will return to Edakkara in the afternoon and visit Bhoothanam and other areas devastated by the floods.

The district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday. There will be an orange alert for the district on Tuesday. The Disaster Management Authority has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the sea until Friday.

The death toll in the district has risen to 26 with 15 bodies having been recovered from Kavalappara alone. When four people had died at Edavanna, three died at Kottakkunnu, two at Vazhikkadavu, and one each at Muthuvallur and Purathur. The body of Sarojini, 50, who had gone missing in a landslip at Kottakkunnu here, was recovered on Monday after three days of continuous search. The bodies of two others, Geetu, 22, and son Dhruv, 2, were recovered on Sunday. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy visited the accident site along with P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, on Monday.

According to official figures, as many as 57,716 displaced people of 16,097 families were housed in 241 camps set up in different parts of the district. When Nilambur taluk had 64 camps, Eranad taluk had 55camps. Childline has requested the relief camps to be child-friendly. People were asked to give special care to children as the impact of the disaster on their minds would be more. Official figures said there were 12,974 children in camps. People were asked not to ask the children in camps about the disaster. Girls should stay with their mothers and boys above 12 years of age with their fathers. Children who lost their parents should be produced before the Child Welfare Committee.