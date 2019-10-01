CM to take a call on traffic penalties

The mantle of reducing penalties for traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act 2019, which came into effect from September 1, has fallen on the Chief Minister.

The recommendation of the Transport Commissionerate to reduce the penalties for the offences committed by motorists by 50%, with the opinions received from the Law and Transport Departments, are before the Chief Minister, sources said.

The Commissionerate has recommended slashing the increased penalty for not wearing helmet and seatbelt among other violations by 50% and full penalty if the offence is repeated. It has also recommended to reduce the fine for overloading from ₹20,000 to ₹10,000.

Lack of clarity over the legal opinion to reduce the penalties has put the Transport Department and the government on a sticky wicket. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran preferred to leave the decision on the issue to the Chief Minister.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has remained silent on the clarification sought by the State on reducing the penalties. “The Law Department has played it safe the provisions of the Central law despite other States slashing the penalties,” sources said. As many as 32 penal provisions were listed in the schedule notified by the Principal Secretary, Transport, a day before the Act came into effect. The fines varied from ₹500 to ₹ 1 lakh.

Model conduct

With the model code of conduct in place for the byelections in five Assembly constituencies in the State next month, officials say clearance of the Election Commission will be needed for the enforcement.