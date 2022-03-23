CM to seek PM’s endorsement of K-Rail

Both leaders to meet at Modi’s Parliament office today

Both leaders to meet at Modi’s Parliament office today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to seek his endorsement of K-Rail (SilverLine).

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's ambitious semi-high-speed railway project has run into formidable social, political, environmental and financial hurdles. Nineteen Congress MPs from Kerala had petitioned the Centre against sanctioning the project. The State government hopes Mr. Modi's intervention would clear the obstacles and fast-track K-Rail. The crucial meeting has rivetted public attention and would commence at Mr. Modi's office in Parliament at 11 a.m.

Brittas’s charge

However, it comes close on the heels of CPI(M) MP John Brittas's scathing attack on Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Mr. Brittas alleged that Mr. Vaishnav had back-pedalled on SilverLine under political pressure from the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. In contrast, the Union Finance Ministry had approved the scheme.

By one account, Mr. Vijayan is likely to point out that SilverLine is in tune with the Centre's National Rail Plan. Already eight States are in different stages of implementing similar future-ready mass rapid transport systems.

Kerala fears that the Centre’s perceived ambivalence about the project could derail SilverLine. Indian Railways appear sceptical about the project citing precarious finances.

Mr. Vijayan would present the State’s case that SilverLine would augment railway revenue. He would also seek Mr. Modi’s help to raise low interest and long-term loans for the project from international financing agencies such as the JICA, ADB, AIBK and KfW. However, such agencies would require a credit guarantee from the Central government.

Oppn. charge

The Congress and the BJP are opposing SilverLine on the premise that the “quixotic” project “lacked” the Centre’s approval. The Opposition parties are on the warpath to stall the project by mustering local communities that K-Rail could displace.

Mr. Vijayan had stated that SilverLine was essentially a Centre-State joint venture. He might also lobby for the release of Central funds to subsidise the cost of land acquisition.

The Centre's share in the ₹64,000-crore project is an estimated ₹2,150 crores. It also gave 185 acres of railway land valued at ₹1,000 crore for the project. Compensation for displaced families alone would cost K-Rail approximately ₹13,362 crore.

Mr. Vijayan would also detail the requital package for families and businesses displaced by SilverLine and the State’s outreach to affected families.