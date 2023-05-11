ADVERTISEMENT

CM to release Kudumbashree theme song

May 11, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Music for the theme song has been scored by Sreevalsan J. Menon and it has been sung by K.S. Chithra.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the first theme song of the Kudumbashree Mission. The song will be released in connection with the Kudumbashree Day announcement and silver jubilee valedictory to be celebrated at the Putharikandam grounds here from May 15 to 17. Music for the theme song has been scored by Sreevalsan J. Menon and it has been sung by K.S. Chithra.

The winner of the theme song contest will be announced at a function on May 17 and presented with a purse of ₹10,000 and citation. The song has been produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation. All 351 entries received as part of the contest have been compiled into a book ‘Nilavu Pookunnu Vazhikal’ that will be released the same day.

