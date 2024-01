January 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the autobiography of K.M. Mani, the late leader of the Kerala Congress (M), at a function to be held at Thiruvananthapuram on January 25. An official statement on Tuesday said the book, titled Atmakadha, offers a fascinating glimpse into the administrative reforms that shaped Kerala for about half a century.

