CM to open State-level LSGD adalat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level adalat of the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) marking the 100-day programme of the third anniversary of the State government, at the Ernakulam Town Hall on August 16.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh will lead the adalat. Panchayat and municipal-level adalats in Ernakulam will be held on August 16 and the Kochi Corporation adalat the day after. Registration will begin at 8.30 a.m.

Complaints regarding lack of service on applications already submitted and fresh complaints will be considered at the adalat. New applications under the Life Mission, extreme poverty, and service issues of employees will not be considered at the adalat.