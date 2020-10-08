CM to open staff quarters at engg. college

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed staff quarters and ladies hostel complex buildings of the Wayanad Engineering College at Thalappuzha at 3 p.m. on Monday through videoconferencing.

Mr. Vijayan will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of three academic blocks and a placement-cum-guest house block on the occasion.

The staff quarters and the ladies hostel complex have been constructed at a cost of ₹19.6 crore.