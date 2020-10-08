Kerala

CM to open staff quarters at engg. college

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed staff quarters and ladies hostel complex buildings of the Wayanad Engineering College at Thalappuzha at 3 p.m. on Monday through videoconferencing.

Mr. Vijayan will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of three academic blocks and a placement-cum-guest house block on the occasion.

The staff quarters and the ladies hostel complex have been constructed at a cost of ₹19.6 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 1:05:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cm-to-open-staff-quarters-at-engg-college/article32798216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story