CM to open Sammohan arts fete for differently abled today

February 24, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Sammohan, a two-day national art festival for the differently abled, at Different Art Centre, Kinfra Film and Video Park, Kazhakuttam, here on Saturday.

More than 1,700 children with special needs and their caregivers from 12 States will participate in the festival, a platform to showcase the skills and talents of children with special needs and bring them into the social mainstream.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu, at a press conference here on Thursday, said the festival would help bring about a change in attitudes towards the differently abled and help bring about a better understanding of their condition. Gopinath Muthukad, executive director of Different Art Centre, was present.

Cultural programmes

Prominent differently abled persons from various parts of the country will present cultural programmes at the festival. Differently abled artistes from Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat will present wheelchair dance, Odishi group dance, Gujarati dance, including dandiya.

Dr. Bindu will preside over the inaugural function. Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will deliver the keynote address. The Union Ministry and the Social Justice department of the State are supporting the festival.

Programmes

A discussion on various projects of the Union and the State governments, awareness class on caring for the differently abled, seminars, and exhibitions will be held. Nine national institutes for the differently abled will be a part of the festival. Services of experts in the differently abled sector too will be available.