May 23, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly built P. Krishna Pillai Memorial Auditorium at Kovoor in Kozhikode city at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was built by the Kozhikode Corporation. Mayor Beena Philip, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will be present.