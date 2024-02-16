ADVERTISEMENT

CM to open new school buildings on February 26

February 16, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate new buildings of 51 schools in the State and lay the foundation stone for buildings for 39 schools at the Government Higher Secondary School Thonakkal at 4.30 p.m. on February 26.

The school buildings set for inauguration were completed at a cost of ₹80 crore, while the buildings whose construction will begin soon will cost ₹25 crore.

The construction is done using Plan, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and other funds, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said.

The Minister said 130 lower primary, upper primary, and secondary schools were sanctioned ₹125 crore under the 2023-34 Plan fund.

An amount of ₹14 crore was sanctioned to 108 schools for maintenance, toilets, and compound wall, and ₹11 crore sanctioned to 123 schools to make them disabled-friendly.

Mr. Sivankutty said ₹58 crore was sanctioned to 37 higher secondary school, and ₹8 crore for nine vocational higher secondary schools.

