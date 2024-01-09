ADVERTISEMENT

CM to open new office building in Technopark campus today

January 09, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Niagara, the new building in the Technopark campus, to be inaugurated on Wednesday

The Technopark campus here is home to a new office building. Niagara, the newly- constructed building with office space of 1.5 million sq ft will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Niagara is part of a mixed- use development project of 5 million sq ft comprising a mall, office building, residential development and business hotel. The building has 13 floors and parking space for 1,350 cars. The allocated land parcel has potential for development of another 1.5 million sq ft in the next phase of the project.

A pressnote issued here said Niagara would house companies on a long- term lease basis. It added that the building adhered to climate change and sustainability requirements, achieving a LEED Gold certification. The facility is also equipped with two lobbies, a food court and a child care centre.

