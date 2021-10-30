CM to open new facility in Women’s College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 18:35 IST

Central Advanced Instrumentation Centre facilitates advanced research in science subjects

Boosting research capabilities in one of the oldest colleges in the State, an advanced instrumentation centre has been established at the Government College for Women in the city.

The Central Advanced Instrumentation Centre, the first-such facility to be operationalised in an arts and science college in the State, will be commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The unit brings together a number of sophisticated instruments that facilitate advance research in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry and Microbiology.

Established in the newly-constructed ₹12.26-crore academic block in the 125-year-old college, the centre comprises equipment including 400 MHz NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectrometer, Spectrofluorometer, hydro thermal reactor, nano fibre electro spinning unit, electrochemical impedance spectroscopy system, vacuum spray pyrolysis automated equipment, real-time PCR, ultra sound sonicator, Infrared Spectrophotometer, UV – Vis Spectrophotometer, High Performance Liquid, chromatography (HPLC) system, Preparative Flash Column Chromatography Unit and ultra-centrifuging machine.

According to college authorities, the facility will be open not just for postgraduate students and researchers in the college, but also to students from other institutions at nominal charges.

Mr. Pinarayi will also inaugurate a ₹55-lakh Psychological Resource Centre, a computerised neuro-psychology lab, a renovated open-air auditorium and refurbished campus buildings.

Yet another academic block is being constructed at an outlay of ₹1.80 crore and the renovation of the main auditorium at the cost of ₹1.84 crore will be completed within one month.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Shashi Tharoor, MP, will also participate.