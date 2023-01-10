ADVERTISEMENT

CM to open new building of child welfare council

January 10, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the inaugural function

The Hindu Bureau

A new multi-storey building of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a modern multi-storey building of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on its premises at Thycaud here on Wednesday.

Built by the Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation as part of its philanthropic work for the child welfare council, the five-storey 18,000-sq.-ft structure has modern facilities such as dormitories for both boys and girls, two counselling rooms, six classrooms, libraries, computer rooms, mess hall, kitchen and toilets.

Adeeb Ahmed, foundation chairman, expressed happiness at being able to partner efforts to create a modern and child-friendly environment for the education and rehabilitation of children.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the inaugural function. Ministers Antony Raju and V. Sivankutty, Mayor Arya Rajendran, foundation representatives Adeeb and Shafeena, and senior officials of the Women and Child Development department will be present.

