CM to open new building complex of Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital on April 2

March 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The construction of the seven-floor building complex for the super-specialty hospital under the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital has been completed. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the building at 12 p.m. on April 2.

The multipurpose building was constructed at a cost of ₹45 crore with facilities such as radiology and nephrology departments, dialysis centre, medical outpatient section, and separate wards for men and women.

The Chief Minister will also open the newly established catheterization laboratory under the medical college at a cost of ₹8 crore.

The new super-specialty hospital will cater not only to people from the district but also to those from Kelakam and Kottiyur areas in Kannur district and Bavali, Bairakuppa and Kutta areas in Karnataka.