CM to open Manjeswaram, Koyilandy fishing harbours

30 September 2020 19:09 IST

The new fisheries harbours at Manjeswaram and Koyilandy will be inaugurated online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

A harbour at Manjeswaram had been a long-pending dream of fishers in the locality. The project proposal had been submitted to the Central government in 2011.

The ₹48.8-crore project was approved, with 75% Central funding, in 2013. Though the construction began in 2014, it was completed only now. The harbour will benefit more than 1,200 fishers directly and 4800-plus people indirectly. It would aid employment opportunities in marketing and exports related to the fisheries sector, the government said.

The Koyilandy harbour will benefit fishers along the 35-km coastal stretch from Korapuzha to Iringal. The project was completed at a cost of ₹64 crore.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh is the chief guest at the function planned online. Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will preside over the function.