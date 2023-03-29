CM to open KSEB’s first gas-insulated substation in north Malabar

March 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KANNUR

The first 220 kV gas-insulated substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in north Malabar is set to provide uninterrupted power to consumers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the substation on April 8.

The indoor substation is located near the 110 kV substation at Paramkunnu in Kathirur panchayat. The substation, under the Trans Grid 2.0 project was constructed with the support of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The substation has two 220/110 kV transformers of 100 MVA capacity and two 110/11 kV transformers of 20 MVA capacity. Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Pannur, Pinarayi, Kathirur, Peralassery, Vengad, Patayam, Eranjoli, Chokli, New Mahe, Kunnothparamba, Dharmadam, and Panniyannur will benefit from the project, while areas under the Kannur Corporation will partially benefit from it.

Industry will get uninterrupted power thanks to the fully automatic transmission and distribution system provided by the substation. The operation of the substation can be controlled from the Kalamassery State Load Despatch Centre.

While a typical 220 kV substation requires at least five acres, a gas-insulated one can be confined to just one building. It will also help agriculture in the district.

