CM to open international labour conclave on May 24

May 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a three-day international labour conclave organised by the Labour department in association with the State Planning Board on May 24.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty said the conclave would be inaugurated at Hyatt Regency at 6 p.m. It would pave the way for new policies and changes in the labour sector in the State, he said.

Telangana Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy, Bihar Labour Resources Minister Surendra Ram, Puducherry Labour Minister S. Chandra Priyanka, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) India head Satoshi Sasaki will attend the inaugural.

Besides them, nearly 150 people, including representatives of employer and employee organisations from within the country and abroad, experts from the administrative and knowledge sectors, legal experts, ILO representatives, officials from various States and from within Kerala, will participate as delegates. Experts from national and international universities will also attend various sessions.

The second day of the conclave will witness discussions across seven sessions on subjects such as rights of workers, legislation, and social security; change from informal labour to formal labour, its challenges, and analysis; internal labour migration and protection of rights of internal migrant workers; welfare of domestic workers, scheme workers, and care workers; modern employment possibilities and skill development, welfare of gig and platform workers; and labour statistics.

The Minister said the government expected the conclave to give rise to ideas and directions that could results in interventions and policies that would equip workers to face labour challenges in modern times and overcome these, and provide opportunities to educated job aspirants.