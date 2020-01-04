Kerala

CM to open infrastructure expo in Kasaragod

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the infrastructure development exhibition and awareness programme in Kasaragod district on Monday.

The three-day event will feature a wide range of development activities in the district and the rest of State, using technologies including virtual reality, said a press statement. There will be seminars, cultural programs and competitions on various subjects.

As part of the exhibition, a special opportunity will be given to persons up to the age of 30 to share the district's development dreams. State Ministers, heads of department and experts from various fields will present the basic development vision.

The district level organising committee was formed at the meeting presided over by District Collector D. Sajith Babu here on Friday. It was decided that Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan would be the chairman of the organising committee. Mr. Babu would be the general convener. MPs, local legislators and the District Panchayat President are the patrons.

Police Chief James Joseph; Neeleswaram Municipal Council Chairman K.P. Jayarajan; and officials of various departments and district were present.

