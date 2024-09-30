CM to open India’s first supercapacitor production centre in Kannur on October 1

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate India’s first supercapacitor production centre at the Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL) under the Industries department on October 1.

The first phase of the ₹42-crore project has been completed at a cost of ₹18 crore. It is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation. The first phase features dry rooms and over 11 pieces of machinery.

Once fully operational, the centre is expected to generate an annual turnover of ₹22 crore and profit of ₹3 crore by the fourth year. The initiative positions KCCL as a leading manufacturer in the global electronics component industry.