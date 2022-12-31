CM to open Indian Library Congress in Kannur on Sunday

December 31, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Indian Library Congress in Kannur on Sunday. Around 3,000 delegates from across the country will participate in the three-day congress.

Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu will inaugurate 100 new libraries (‘Nuruvasantham’) in the district as part of the event. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, eminent journalist N. Ram, Member of Parliament S. Venkatesan, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, Kadanapally Ramachandran, MLA, and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will speak. Organising committee chairman V. Sivadasan, MP, will preside over the function.

The academic sessions will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. everyday at Cherussery auditorium on the Thavakara campus of Kannur University. Topics such as evolution of libraries in the global and national contexts, visual media and technology, expansion of democratic space in libraries, public libraries, and access to resources will be discussed.

Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, MP, will inaugurate a cultural gathering, ‘Veendum Nuruvasantham’, at the collectorate ground on Sunday evening. Former Minister E.P. Jayarajan will preside. Filmmaker Ranjith, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, and Prabir Purkayastha will speak.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the research meet at Cherussery auditorium on January 2. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will will inaugurate a cultural conclave at the collectorate ground.

Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the valedictory session at Cherussery auditorium at 2 p.m. on January 3. Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran will preside.