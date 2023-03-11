CM to open genome data centre tomorrow

March 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC) and the Microbiome Centre of Excellence to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday are expected to help Kerala harness the power of genomic data and the rich biodiversity of the State.

Set up by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), the two centres will be inaugurated at ‘Innovation Day 23’, a two-day event.

The Kerala Genome Data Centre has been planned in a way to store and handle large amount of genetic data, K-DISC Member Secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan said adding that it would pave the way for the transformation of various areas such as healthcare, medicine development, agriculture, and environmental science.

The centre, focussing on the genetic research of plants, animals and micro-organisms, would serve as a hub for researchers, healthcare professionals, and public health officials to access and share genomic data.

The microbiome centre is being set up with the support of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology to support modern research in fields such as animals, water, plant and environment.

The centre will also provide support to start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop products that meet the State’s requirements. The government is aiming to improve people’s health, develop high-yielding and pest-resistant agricultural crops in the State and develop diagnosis equipment and vaccines by setting up these two centres, which are expected to make drastic changes in the field of biodiversity.