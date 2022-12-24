CM to open Bekal beach festival

December 24, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KASARAGOD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Bekal International Beach Festival here on Saturday.

Over 200 stalls have been set up as part of the festival. Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the robotics show, while a flower show will be opened by Rajmohan Unnithan, MP.

To attract tourists, a kite flying fair will be organised on Bekal beach. Cultural evenings and food festivals will also be held.

Seminars and symposiums on various topics will be organised as part of the fest.