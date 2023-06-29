ADVERTISEMENT

CM to lay foundation stone for A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum on Friday

June 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum at Kowdiar on Friday.

S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will preside over the function scheduled for 5.30 p.m. The facility, a joint initiative of ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the State government, is planned on 1.3 acres of land close to the Kowdiar Palace.

The knowledge centre and museum complex named after the former President is envisaged as ‘‘a gateway for knowledge/information exchange through state-of-the-art exhibits, interactive tools, books and discussions with experts in the relevant areas,’‘ a note on the project said.

The museum will have multiple galleries on the formation of universe, evolution of earth and other planets, astronomy, orbital dynamics, space physics, rocket science, lunar and interplanetary missions and the Indian space programme.

The knowledge centre will have electronic knowledge service kiosks/question booths where visitors can post their scientific queries. Other highlights include a section dedicated to Dr. Kalam, a library, lecture rooms and an auditorium that can seat 250 people.

The Department of Space, the Government of India, and the State Cabinet had cleared the project recently. Ministers K. Rajan, G.R. Anil, V. Sivankutty and Antony Raju will be present at Friday’s function.

