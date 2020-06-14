CM to launch video lessons for students

Thiruvananthapuram

14 June 2020 20:43 IST

Focusing on children with special needs in State schools

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch video lessons for children with special needs, Tamil and Kannada medium students, and vocational higher secondary students in his chamber on Wednesday morning.

Even as the General Education Department gears up to make classes telecast through Victers channel and other online mechanisms available to all students, it is also focusing on children with special needs in State schools.

White Board

In association with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, a project ‘White Board’ has been prepared to ready study material for such children.

As part of White Board, study material suited to each category of differently abled children, be it visually or hearing impaired, mentally challenged, those with learning disabilities, cerebral palsy or autism, is being prepared.

In the first phase, all language subjects and science for classes 1 to 7 will be adapted for these children. This will be done with the help of 2,500 resource teachers in the 168 block resource centres under the Samagra Shiksha and teachers under the General Education Department.

The content will be made available through the app Telegram and YouTube. Direct interaction with students will be possible at local community study centres, block resource centres, and autism centres. Teachers will also make home visits to provide additional support.

Tamil, Kannada

Students in Tamil and Kannada medium can access classes on youtube.com/drcpkd for Tamil medium and youtube.com/kitekasaragod for Kannada medium. Steps are under way to make these classes available through local channels.

Online classes for Plus Two vocational higher secondary students will be available on YouTube from Wednesday. Classes on 52 vocational subjects, including NSQF-based ones, and non-vocational subjects, including Entrepreneurship Development and Management, will be made available.