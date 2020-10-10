CM to launch reconstruction work of the AC road

ALAPPUZHA

10 October 2020 18:31 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the reconstruction work of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road on Monday.

The 24.14-km road will be reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹671.66 crore. The project, which is expected to prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, will be completed in three years.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. As much as 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. Another 9 km of the road will be reconstructed with geogrid and geotextiles-encased stone column.

Five flyovers will be constructed at places prone to severe flooding. The flyovers will come up between the Onnamkara bridge and Mankombu Junction (370 m), Mankombu Junction and Mankombu culvert (440 m), Jyothi Junction and the Parasseril bridge (260m), Ponga culvert and Pandarakulam (485 m), and near Mankombu Thekkekara (240m).

Besides, three existing bridges at Kidangara, Nedumudi and Pallathuruthy will be widened. The Muttar bridge across the AC canal will be reconstructed. Apart from these, construction of nine causeways, 13 minor bridges, drains, ducts, retaining walls, culverts, bus shelters, and road safety features are also planned.

The two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres. The work will be carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran will preside over the inaugural function to be held at Kaithavana Junction at 11.30 a.m. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, A.M. Ariff and Kodikunnil Suresh, MPs, and others will attend.