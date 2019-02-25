CM to launch projects in Alappuzha

To mark LDF government’s 1,000 days in office, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a slew of projects in the district on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan will lay foundation stone for a pilgrim tourist facilitation centre at the Kanichukulangara temple ground at 9 a.m. An initiative of the State Tourism Department, the project will improve facilities for pilgrims visiting the temple.

At 9.30 a.m., the Chief Minister will launch a non-beta-lactam plant at Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KSDP).

According to officials, the non-beta-lactam plant has been set up following international standards. It can produce over 158 types of medicines. The new plant can produce 250 crore tablets, five crore capsules, 1.5 crore ORS packets and so on every year. On the occasion, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the construction work of a new non-beta-lactam injection plant.

In the afternoon, Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate Alappuzha City Road Improvement Project (ACRIP) and Town Canal renovation in a function to be held at EMS Stadium at 3.15 p.m.

In the first phase of the ACRIP, 22 roads with a total length of 46.71 km will be developed and upgraded. The project will be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate a meet of fisherwomen at Town Square at 2.30 p.m. and a coir museum at Coir Corporation head office at 3 p.m.

At Chengannur, the Chief Minister will launch the construction work on Udayakumar district stadium at 4 p.m. The stadium will be constructed at Perumkulam Padam at a cost of ₹41.46 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. At 5 p.m., Mr. Vijayan will lay foundation stone for the construction of leprosy sanatorium speciality hospital at Nooranad. The project is expected to cost ₹40.30 crore. The Chief Minister will inaugurate new building of the Government Women Polytechnic, Kayamkulam at 6 p.m.