CM to launch new security system, expanded lounge at Kochi airport

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new security system and dedicate the expanded lounge facilities at the Cochin International Airport on September 25 (Thursday).

The electronic security cover for the airport would be the first of its kind in the country with a 360-degree multidimensional electronic security system leveraging cutting-edge technology, said a communication from the airport.

The security system includes non-lethal power fences along the 12-km perimeter wall for intrusion detection, fibre optic vibration sensors to detect breach attempts, and a drainage intrusion detection system to prevent unauthorised access through the drainage exits of the airport.

There will also be a network of 86 thermal cameras positioned along the perimeter for 24/7 surveillance.

The expansive lounge is an attempt to provide an even more luxurious and spacious experience to travellers. The expanded lounge facilities are at the departure security hold area at Terminal 3. The lounge boasts an additional 7,000 square feet, bringing the total lounge space to 21,000 square feet.