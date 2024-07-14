CM to launch KSTA’s academic excellence programme on Tuesday

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) will roll out Mikavu, an action plan to raise the quality of school education and ensure that no student in the State ends up with ‘D+’ academic grade in the SSLC examinations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the State-level inauguration of Mikavu at the KSTA hall, Thycaud, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will also release the Mikavu handbook and release the ‘Vidyajyothi’ study aid for higher secondary and SSLC students on the occasion.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will deliver the keynote address at the function.

Experts in the field of education will participate in an academic workshop that will begin at 11.30 a.m. KSTA State president D. Sudheesh will preside. KSTA general secretary K. Badrunnisa will speak.

Mikavu will include Twinkle, an English excellence programme for Class IV; English enhancement programme for primary teachers; a Mathematics study aid for SSLC students; workshop for strengthening IT-based education; a workshop for new teachers; LSS/USS scholarship training; continuous and comprehensive evaluation approach and models; and parental support programme for parents of SSLC and higher secondary students.

