GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to launch KSTA’s academic excellence programme on Tuesday

Action plan to ensure that no student in Kerala ends up with ‘D+’ academic grade in the SSLC examinations

Published - July 14, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) will roll out Mikavu, an action plan to raise the quality of school education and ensure that no student in the State ends up with ‘D+’ academic grade in the SSLC examinations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the State-level inauguration of Mikavu at the KSTA hall, Thycaud, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will also release the Mikavu handbook and release the ‘Vidyajyothi’ study aid for higher secondary and SSLC students on the occasion.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will deliver the keynote address at the function.

Experts in the field of education will participate in an academic workshop that will begin at 11.30 a.m. KSTA State president D. Sudheesh will preside. KSTA general secretary K. Badrunnisa will speak.

Mikavu will include Twinkle, an English excellence programme for Class IV; English enhancement programme for primary teachers; a Mathematics study aid for SSLC students; workshop for strengthening IT-based education; a workshop for new teachers; LSS/USS scholarship training; continuous and comprehensive evaluation approach and models; and parental support programme for parents of SSLC and higher secondary students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.