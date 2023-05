May 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Kerala Bank’s digital banking services and IT integration on Thursday. With this, Kerala Bank will provide all modern digital banking services, including UPI and core banking, provided by commercial banks. The bank will release two mobile banking applications as part of its digital services. KB Prime is for individual users and KB Prime Plus for establishments.