CM to launch KCCL projects

Kannur

22 February 2021 23:42 IST

₹42-crore super capacitor production unit among plans

Giving a major boost to the industrial sector in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch ambitious projects initiated by Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL) here on Tuesday.

K.G. Krishnakumar, KCCL managing director, said the company has chalked out a plan to set up a ₹42-crore super capacitor production facility with a capability of 1.8 million capacitors per annum.

The foundation stone for phase one of the super capacitor project costing ₹18 crore will be laid by the Chief Minister, for which ₹4 crore has been earmarked in the State Budget, he said. The production facility will be housed in a new building, which will be completed in 18 months. The company has entered into a tie-up with ISRO for technology transfer, he said.

Other Projects to be launched include a ₹2-crore Metalised Poly Propylene Motor Run Capacitor Production Unit, construction of ₹1.7 crore worth warehouse for MPP Rectangular Capacitors, Metalising Plant, Tool Room, and R& D and IT Innovations.

Besides, a statue of the founder-chairman of Keltron, K.P.P. Nambiar, will be unveiled on the occasion as part of the K.P.P. Nambiar Memorial project. A science gallery, digital library, and simulation labs will be part of the project.

The inaugural meeting at the Keltron Complex here will be chaired by Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan.