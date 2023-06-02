HamberMenu
CM to launch K-FON project on June 4

June 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project, aimed at providing free Internet connections to below the poverty line (BPL) families, at a function to be held at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge in the Assembly complex at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The first phase of the project covers a total of 30,000 government institutions and 14,000 households spread across 140 Assembly constituencies. An estimated 100 households in each constituency will get the free broadband service. At present, around 18,000 government institutions have been provided with Internet facility through K-FON.

Infrastructure to provide connectivity to 7,000 households has been completed, out of which 748 connections have already been activated. Earlier, the project had a category 1 licence to provide infrastructure services and an Internet Service Provider (ISP) Category B unified license to officially provide internet services.

